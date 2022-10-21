EQT Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

EQT has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EQT by 526.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

