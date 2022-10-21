Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $149.92. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

