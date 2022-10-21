Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.91. 36,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,665. Equifax has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 144.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

