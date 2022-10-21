Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.
NYSE:EFX opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12-month low of $149.13 and a 12-month high of $300.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.63.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
