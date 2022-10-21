Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.49-7.59 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 12-month low of $149.13 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.