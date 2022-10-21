Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.49-7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.089-5.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,665. Equifax has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.63.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2,191.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Equifax by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

