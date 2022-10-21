Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NYSE:EFX opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

