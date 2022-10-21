Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $726.00 at Cowen

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $726.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $764.18.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $526.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

