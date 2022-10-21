Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

