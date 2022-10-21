Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 21st (ADDYY, ASOMY, BANR, BL, CTSH, CVBF, DASTY, DHI, ERIC, GNRC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 21st:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has SEK 60 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $485.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. MKM Partners currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

