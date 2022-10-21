Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.61 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

