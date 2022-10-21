ERC20 Trading Down 5.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.96 million and $4.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,183.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00878042 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.