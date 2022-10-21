Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 5.1%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 37,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 961,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $33,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.