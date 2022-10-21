Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.20. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 2,348 shares trading hands.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

