Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $200.73 and a 12-month high of $374.20.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
