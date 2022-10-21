Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $200.73 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

