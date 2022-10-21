Ethernity Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $83.37 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.37 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00014485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

