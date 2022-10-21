Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 842,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Etsy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Etsy by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 8,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

