Evercore ISI Lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.