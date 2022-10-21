Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE EVRG opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

