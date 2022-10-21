Evmos (EVMOS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Evmos has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00009297 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $529.23 million and $1.94 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

