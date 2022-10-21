Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

