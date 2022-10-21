Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

