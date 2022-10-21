Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 92,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. 32,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,113. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

