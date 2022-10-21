F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
