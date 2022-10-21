F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

