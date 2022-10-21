Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $713.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,314.00 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.
FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
