Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $713.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,314.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.