Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

FPI stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.