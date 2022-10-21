F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 885 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 882 ($10.66). Approximately 293,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 489,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($10.52).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 890.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 853.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 503.47.
F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.