F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 885 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 882 ($10.66). Approximately 293,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 489,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($10.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 890.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 853.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 503.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £987.85 ($1,193.63). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04). Insiders have purchased a total of 717 shares of company stock worth $615,645 over the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

