FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 67.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.74. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,408. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

