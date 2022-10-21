Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 2.9 %

FXPO traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 118.20 ($1.43). 750,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.01. The company has a market cap of £695.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.80 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,024.36).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

