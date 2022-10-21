Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Ferrexpo Stock Up 2.9 %
FXPO traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 118.20 ($1.43). 750,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.01. The company has a market cap of £695.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328.80 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
