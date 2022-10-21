Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

FDBC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.36. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $59.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

