Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

