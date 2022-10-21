Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.40 and traded as low as C$8.44. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 95,577 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$874.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$163.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

