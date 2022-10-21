Financial Analysis: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vuzix and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vuzix presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.40%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

This table compares Vuzix and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $13.16 million 24.85 -$40.38 million ($0.72) -7.10 Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 10.92 $378.66 million $6.12 49.97

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -384.05% -32.30% -30.83% Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35%

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in Europe and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

