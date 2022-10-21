Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 25,059 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1,076.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

