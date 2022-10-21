Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 445,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

