Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $123.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

