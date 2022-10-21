Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,298,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,311,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

ETR opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

