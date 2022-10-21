Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

About British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

