Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 10,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.