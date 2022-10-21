Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $292.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $351.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

