Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $585,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $390.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

