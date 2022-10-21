First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.76

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $24.60. First Capital shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 932 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.