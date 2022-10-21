First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FCR.UN opened at C$15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.09. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

