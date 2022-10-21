First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

