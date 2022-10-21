First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.18. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1,671 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

