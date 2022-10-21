First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$39.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

First National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE FN opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.67.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

