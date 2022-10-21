First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.47 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

