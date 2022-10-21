First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.85. Approximately 109,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 343,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,296,000 after buying an additional 431,666 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $18,821,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 253,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 246,169 shares in the last quarter.

