Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Fisker has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

