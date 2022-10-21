Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $62.24 million and $1.34 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.00 or 0.27693447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,158,209,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

