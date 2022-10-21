Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £136 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

LON FLTR opened at £107.20 ($129.53) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1-year high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of £18.85 billion and a PE ratio of -45.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,169.46.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

